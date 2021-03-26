COVID vaccine clinic opens at Wake Tech’s southern campus. What you need to know.

Wake Tech’s southern campus is the site of new COVID-19 vaccination clinic held by StarMed Healthcare.

The clinic is offer first dose vaccines for patients in priority Groups 1-4 by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The clinic plans to vaccinate hundreds of people per day.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that 33% of North Carolina adults have received their first dose of the vaccine. Almost 20% of adults are fully vaccinated.

StarMed hopes to continue holding the vaccination clinic through April as supplies allow.

All of the vaccine appointments at Wake Tech this week have been filled. The clinic will update new appointment schedule slots for the following week on Fridays.

Appointments can be made at starmed.care or by calling 980-445-9818. The southern campus is at 9101 Fayetteville Road.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that North Carolina would move up eligibility dates for remaining essential workers in Group 4 and all adults in Group 5.

Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes or other illnesses that puts a person at higher risk of severe disease from COVID-19.

It also includes people who are in prison or jail or living in close group settings that were not previously covered in other vaccination groups.

Essential workers, including those who work in retail, financial services, public works and residential facilities, are now eligible as of March 31.

Group 5 can now sign up for vaccinations beginning April 7.