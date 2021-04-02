COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 916,000

At least 916,159 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,136 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,929 the day before. It’s the fifth day in a row that the average has hovered above 1,800.

Twenty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 985 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase from 957 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.9 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Legislature approves summer school plan

The General Assembly unanimously approved legislation Thursday requiring school districts to create a summer school program for students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Summer Learning Choice for NC Families bill, districts will have to offer at least 150 hours or 30 days of in-person instruction along with activities like sports, music and arts, The News & Observer reported. Attendance will be voluntary and is open to any student.

“It provides an opportunity to get summer school for some of these children who need it badly,” House Speaker Tim Moore, a primary sponsor of the bill, said at a Senate committee meeting this week. “Teachers who want to do this will be paid more to do so, so they’re not compelled to.”

The bill will go to Gov. Roy Cooper next. According to The N&O, a veto is unlikely.

Experts warn of holiday surge in Charlotte

While coronavirus-related deaths in Mecklenburg County fell by more than 50% between March and February, health officials say another surge in cases could be here by late April.

There were 44 deaths in March, tying last May for the lowest monthly total since the pandemic started, The Charlotte Observer reported. But experts say gatherings for spring holidays like Easter might contribute to an uptick in infections.

Though it shouldn’t be as bad as the post-Christmas peak, according to the Observer.

”If we’re lucky, we’ll continue to see this subside and peter out (in) a small wave,” said Michael Thompson, associate chair of the Public Health Sciences Department at UNC Charlotte. “The real proof is what will happen if there’s an Easter surge.”