How to get a COVID vaccine at Walgreens and CVS in North Carolina

As North Carolina continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, pharmacies have become one of the go-to places for shots.

While only about one-quarter of adults in the state have been fully vaccinated, all residents ages 16 and older will be able to get their doses starting Wednesday.

But the state urges people to reach out to individual providers — such as doctor offices, county health departments and local drug stores — to find out which groups they’re currently vaccinating. North Carolinians also can get their doses at major pharmacy chains, which have received doses as part of government partnerships.

So, how can you get a spot in line at a Walgreens or CVS pharmacy? Here’s what to know.

Walgreens

Walgreens says it is “following guidelines provided by state and local jurisdictions to administer COVID-19 vaccinations” as it administers shots. The pharmacy chain allows people to sign up for appointments online and by phone.

▪ To make a vaccine appointment online, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 and use the “Schedule New Appointment” tool to check for availability in your area. Next, sign into your Walgreens account to answer screening questions and sign up for an open slot for your first or second vaccine dose. You should receive a confirmation number.

▪ On the Walgreens app, you can take similar steps after going to the “COVID-19 Vaccination” page.

▪ If you prefer to pick up the phone, you can make an appointment by calling your local Walgreens or 800-925-4733 ext. 1. After you schedule a vaccination via phone, the pharmacy will give you a form to bring to your appointment or fill out in the store.

CVS

As of Monday morning, vaccine eligibility at CVS included people in Groups 1 to 4 of North Carolina’s vaccination plan. The retailer has an online tool for vaccine registration.

▪ To sign up for a vaccine online, visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine and see where vaccines are available in North Carolina. After answering questions, you will receive a confirmation and reminders.

▪ You also can sign up through the CVS app or get email updates about COVID-19 vaccines.