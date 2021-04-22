COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 952,000

At least 952,529 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,480 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,200 the day before.

Forty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

State health officials reported 1,168 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Wednesday, two fewer than Tuesday.

On Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 35% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data shows.

Young people drive higher positive testing

State epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said younger people are driving the increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results.

The percent positive has steadily increased over the last several weeks, The News & Observer reported.

“When we look at the younger age groups ... where we have not had as many folks vaccinated, we’re seeing a higher proportion that test positive,” Moore said, “which is concerning.”

He said people between the ages of 18 and 49, specifically, are testing positive at a higher rate. Higher vaccination numbers among those younger groups would decrease the percent positive figure.

“Every person that’s vaccinated is helping to stop the spread,” Moore said.

NC to lift restrictions by June 1

All pandemic restrictions in North Carolina will be lifted by June 1, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

They include capacity restrictions at indoor restaurants, bars and concert venues, as well as limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, The News & Observer reported.

However, the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.

“With increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread, I anticipate we’ll be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1,” Cooper said.

He said he will issue a new order next week outlining safety restrictions for May. The current order expires April 30.

In Charlotte, local businesses said they’re now looking to the future. Joe Kuhlmann, co-owner of The Evening Muse, told The Charlotte Observer they are “anxious to get people back in for shows.”

“It’s very emotional,” Kuhlmann said. “It’s been a struggle and we’ve lost a lot of businesses and lives destroyed physically and financially. I want to honor those that didn’t make it.”

Wake high schools plan in-person graduation

Wake County high schools will offer in-person graduation ceremonies this spring at football stadiums and gymnasiums.

The events will be much larger than last year, when statewide restrictions forced schools to hold drive-thru ceremonies or individual walk-throughs, The News & Observer reported.

“Students have persevered,” Dhedra Lassiter, principal of Rolesville High School, said at a news conference Wednesday. “They’ve shown a great deal of resilience. They’ve been able to adapt. It’s a time that we all need to be able to celebrate them and make this just truly a celebration that they will always remember.”

Most schools will have to host multiple ceremonies to meet capacity limits and have graduations outdoors, barring any inclement weather

Hospitals ease COVID restrictions

Hospitals in the Triangle have begun peeling back coronavirus restrictions, allowing friends and family members more leeway in visiting their loved ones.

Duke Health became the latest to ease restrictions on Wednesday, allowing adults hospitalized for anything but COVID-19 to designate two people over 18 to visit during their stay. Both visitors can be in the patient’s room at the same time, The News & Observer reported.

“We recognize that the care and support of loved ones is an integral part of our patients’ recovery and well-being,” Dr. Thomas Owens, senior vice president of Duke University Health System, said in a written statement. “We are grateful for the community’s understanding over the past year as we’ve worked to balance these important patient interests with the public health priority to reduce the spread of COVID.”

WakeMed previously announced non-COVID-19 patients could have up to four visitors with two in the room at any given time, while UNC Rex Hospital allows four visitors with only two on a given day and just one in the room.

Charlotte mass vaccination site to close

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte will wrap up its operations within the next few weeks.

The clinic is offering walk-in appointments for vaccine doses until May 22, said Gibbie Harris, public health director for Mecklenburg County. People can also book the last vaccine slots online at starmed.care or by phone at 980-314-9400.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is slowing in the region, and that could be partly due to a lack of urgency among younger people, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“We’re looking at taking vaccines where it’s easy and accessible,” Harris said. “We’re looking at all options at this point.”