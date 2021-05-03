COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 969,000

At least 969,752 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,651 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,231 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 1,985 reported the day before.

Twenty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,101 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,137 reported on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 49.2%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 40.5% are fully vaccinated.

Across the nation, about 38% of adults are fully vaccinated. That includes more than 100 million people, federal officials said Friday.

The state health department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday or Sunday.

How many people are vaccinated in Triangle counties?

Forty-seven percent of residents in Orange County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 41.2% were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, health officials say.

During the past week, Orange County reported 96 new cases, up from 90 reported the week before. An average of 0.8% of tests were returning positive over the past 14 days as of Thursday.

In nearby Durham County, 40.2% of residents are at least partially vaccinated and 34.2% are fully vaccinated.

Durham County added 314 new cases over the past week, down from 410 the week before. An average of 3.8% of tests were returning positive as of Thursday.

In Wake County, 38% of residents are partially vaccinated and 30.7% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The county reported 1,147 new cases in the past seven days, up from the 997 new cases added the week before. An average of 4.9% of tests over a 14-day period were returning positive as of Thursday.

Vaccination data for other Triangle and surrounding counties can be found here.

In Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, the average vaccination rate across all ZIP codes was 43%, according to an analysis by The Charlotte Observer of data released Friday.

But some ZIP codes in the Charlotte area where residents are predominately white have higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than other parts of Mecklenburg County, and some of the areas hit hardest by the pandemic have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

“Marginalized communities in Mecklenburg’s crescent have some of the lowest rates of vaccinations, while those in the wedge — a collection of affluent neighborhoods in south Charlotte — have some of the highest,” The Observer reported Friday.