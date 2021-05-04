COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 974,000

At least 974,319 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,691 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,618 on Sunday and 1,823 on Saturday.

Forty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,007 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 986 reported the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 49.6%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 41.7% are fully vaccinated.

Most Charlotte colleges won’t require vaccine

Most students attending colleges or universities in the Charlotte area won’t be required to get the coronavirus vaccine before classes start next fall.

At least six of the 13 schools within 65 miles of Charlotte said they won’t require a vaccination in a recent survey by Queens University News Service. They include UNC Charlotte, Central Piedmont Community College, Belmont Abbey College, Davidson College, Gardner-Webb University and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County public health director, previously said she would leave the decision to individual universities but voiced concern about unvaccinated students coming to Charlotte.

“From my perspective, many of the students coming to our universities are coming from other parts of the country,” Harris said. “We don’t know if they are coming in from places with high rates of the virus, and we don’t know currently which of the variants are most common in those communities. So, as students come back in, I would prefer that they be vaccinated, absolutely.”