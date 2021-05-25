COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll nears 13,000

At least 998,176 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,987 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 581 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 821 on Sunday and 1,020 on Saturday. State officials don’t update coronavirus case counts over the weekends.

Twenty-nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 680 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 686 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47.9% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Cooper announces $51 million in COVID school aid

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he will use the bulk of $51.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help students go to college.

At least $44 million will be used for two new programs designed to help students attend and complete college, The News & Observer reported. Another $5 million is slated for expanding mental health resources in the UNC System and $2.4 million will be used to support “equity-funded initiatives” in K-12 and higher education.

The money will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, which was given to governors to help schools address the pandemic’s impact.

“Students and educators across our state have faced challenges both inside and outside the classroom over the course of the pandemic,” Cooper said.

COVID vaccine drivers can earn extra cash

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $25 to people who drive friends and loved ones to one of five vaccine clinics in the Charlotte area.

Those getting their first shot can also get the “Summer Cash Card” to help defray transportation costs, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“As long as everyone just stays calm, we should have enough (cards) for everyone, including drivers,” StarMed tweeted Monday afternoon. “Whatever you do, don’t panic and rush out so that we have enough $25 gift cards for everyone without any shortages.”

The offer runs from May 26 to June 8.

Some high schools change graduation plans

A few high schools in the Triangle have updated their graduation plans after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate and capacity restrictions.

The changes mean some schools are giving their seniors more graduation tickets and no longer requiring face masks during the ceremonies, The News & Observer reported.

“There are no limits to the number of attendees at indoor or outdoor venues,” Caitlin Furr, a Johnston County schools spokeswoman, said. “We will not require masks at our outdoor graduation ceremonies per the governor’s Executive Order.”

High schools in the Wake County school system have until the end of the week to make any changes, with principals meeting last week to discuss the new guidelines. Durham Public Schools have said they won’t increase the number of people allowed to attend graduation ceremonies.

Busy holiday weekend expected at RDU, Charlotte airports

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is seeing terminals and parking start to fill up after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down some airport stores and visitor lots.

As travel rebounds, RDU starting this week expects to welcome drivers back to its Economy 3 parking lot.

“Based on recent passenger parking trends, unless Economy 3 is reopened fairly soon, we run the risk of potentially not having adequate parking capacity to meet demand,” said David Freedman, the airport’s chief finance officer. “And it’s definitely a situation we want to avoid.”

The airport is also expecting 221,000 travelers around Memorial Day, which could be its busiest time since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is also expecting big passenger counts during the holiday weekend.

Data from March, the most recent month available, show 1.6 million travelers went on planes from CLT. That’s up from March 2020 but down from January 2020, which was before North Carolina reported its first coronavirus case.