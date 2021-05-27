COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count nears 1 million

At least 999,567 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,031 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 866 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 525 on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 695 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 699 the day before.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.4% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Senators want NC to stop receiving extra unemployment benefits

U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper telling him federal unemployment insurance piled on state benefits is hurting businesses trying to reopen this summer because they can’t find workers.

“The governor should immediately end expanded federal unemployment insurance and focus on incentives to encourage more people to return to the workforce,” Burr and Tillis wrote.

The unemployment rate in North Carolina fell to 5% last month — down from 13.5% in April and May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, The News & Observer reported. It was 3.9% in March of 2020.

Vaccine clinic to be offered at Coca-Cola 600

Walmart is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans going to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 can get their shots in the three days leading up to Sunday night’s race.

The first-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available at no cost to people ages 12 and older through partnerships with Spire Motorsports and Stringer Performance, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at full capacity. The venue can hold 95,000 people and urges unvaccinated fans to wear masks, even though they won’t be required outside.