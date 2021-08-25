COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,300 patients hospitalized

At least 1,166,441 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,152 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,623 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,184 on Monday.







Thirty-two coronavirus-related deaths were added on Tuesday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which the newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,342 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from 3,353 the day before. Of the patients in hospitals on Monday, 797 were in intensive care, near the record high of 880 reached on Jan. 15, The News & Observer reported.

As of Sunday, the latest date with available information, 14.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 64% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 59% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Triangle schools report COVID cluster

At least 13 schools in the Triangle have active COVID-19 clusters as the school year begins.

A report from the Department of Health and Human Services show 10 schools in Wake County, two in Durham County and one in Johnson County have active clusters, The News & Observer reported.

Those numbers are expected to continue to climb as large numbers of students return to in-person learning for the first time since before the pandemic started.

Which counties have highest, lowest vaccination rates

COVID-19 vaccination rates across North Carolina vary significantly — from 34% to 80% depending on the county.

Orange, Dare and Wake counties are among those with the highest percentage of people who have been vaccinated, The News & Observer reported. At least 80% of people are partially vaccinated in Orange County and 77% are fully vaccinated.

In Dare, about 67% are partially vaccinated and 63% fully vaccinated. Wake has 64% partially vaccinated and 60% fully vaccinated.

Robeson, Rutherford and Gates counties have the lowest vaccination rates, according to the N&O. About 29% of residents in Robeson County have been fully vaccinated and 34% have been partially vaccinated.

District could require teachers to get COVID shots

A Triangle-area school district could be the first in North Carolina to require teachers to be vaccinated.

The Orange County school board on Monday “backed a plan to start a 30-day vaccination clock” after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, The News & Observer reported.

Teachers and staff members who haven’t said whether they have gotten their shots must do so by Sept. 10.

The district will also start testing some employees this week and add testing options for unvaccinated workers and students in mid-September.

About 1% of residents test positive in Charlotte ZIP code

A ZIP code with the highest coronavirus case rate in the Charlotte area has about 1% of residents testing positive for the virus, data show.

The ZIP code 28204, which covers the Cherry and Elizabeth neighborhoods, hadn’t reached that level in more than six months, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

Over the past 14 days, 1 in 100 people in the area tested positive for the virus, health officials said.

Charlotte, Durham workers could get $250 vaccine incentives

The cities of Charlotte and Durham could give $250 to their workers if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brent Cagle, assistant city manager, on Monday said Charlotte is considering offering the money to workers who are vaccinated by Sept. 30. If more than 75% of employees have gotten a vaccine, everyone who received a shot could get an additional $250.

Some city council members questioned the timing of the incentives and whether they would make a difference. Braxton Winston said the city should require vaccines sooner, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“A significant portion of our workforce has office space that extends into the living room of our constituents …” Winston said. “We should not be perpetuating a pandemic that we have a duty to put down. This is a matter of public safety.”

Charlotte has nearly 8,000 workers. Among the 7,000 who filled out a survey, about 66% said they were vaccinated, though the rate is estimated to be about 60%.

In Durham, workers who show proof that they have been fully vaccinated can get a $250 bonus and two paid vacation days. Any of the roughly 2,400 employees who don’t prove that they have gotten a shot by Oct. 10 will be tested for the virus on a routine basis, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.