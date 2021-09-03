COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,700 hospitalized patients

At least 1,228,803 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,625 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 7,901 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,248 on Wednesday.

Ninety-six new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Thursday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

The latest count comes after August saw the most deaths reported in North Carolina since February, The News & Observer reported.

At least 3,789 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, health officials said, including 914 adult patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the latest date with available information, 12.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 66% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 61% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

COVID patients cost dying wife a hospital bed, TikTok video says

A man from North Carolina whose wife died of Stage IV breast cancer filmed a TikTok video blasting people who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus for filling up needed hospital beds.

Jason Arena said his wife, Marilyn Arena, had to be discharged early for COVID-19 patients. She has since died.

“If you really (expletive) believe that COVID is not real, and you really believe that’s not a big deal, and you really believe you don’t need to get the vaccine, that is your (expletive) right, OK? I’m not going to argue with you about that. What I am going to argue with you about is you running to the hospital once you get the virus,” he said in the video. “If you don’t trust the medical field to prevent you from getting it, why do you trust them to cure you from it?”

More than 5 million people have watched the video since it was posted in early August, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Wake requires athletes to wear masks on sidelines

Wake County Schools will require athletes to wear face masks while on the sidelines if they aren’t playing or practicing, according to an email sent Wednesday to principals.

Officials attributed the decision to an increase in cluster outbreaks and other exposures in high school sports.

“Face coverings will now be required for students unless they are directly participating in games, practices and performances,” Wake told schools. “This applies to all sports teams, marching bands and other student groups including, but not limited to, cheerleading and JROTC activities.”

Most NC school districts require masks

Face masks are now required in almost all North Carolina school districts as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Several districts have made changes since early August, when the majority of the 115 school systems statewide had planned to start the academic year without mandating face coverings.

As of Thursday morning, “106 of the 115 school districts have moved to masking requirements, and that covers about 94% of our children in our public school system,” state health director Dr. Betsey Tilson said Thursday.

“There has been a lot of movement as we have gone forward, with about 46% of districts changing their policies within the past couple of weeks,” Tilson said at a State Board of Education Meeting, according to The News & Observer.

Charlotte-area doctors warn of ‘incredibly full’ hospitals

Doctors in the Charlotte area said hospitals are getting “incredibly full” as they issued a plea for people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

”Quite frankly, beds are scarce,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher, chief clinical officer for Novant Health. “We are running short on resources.”

The hospital system joined Atrium Health and CaroMont Health on Thursday to warn about rising coronavirus metrics near Charlotte. The health care providers said most recent coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Doctors also urged people who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 shot to rethink trips or big gatherings planned for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a similar recommendation, saying unvaccinated people shouldn’t travel around the holiday.

Some colleges report majority of students vaccinated as COVID spreads

As students return to college campuses, some North Carolina schools report that more than 90% of students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

But other schools report lower vaccination rates, with about half of students getting their shots, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Here’s a list of the rates at several universities, including some private schools that are requiring students to get vaccinated.