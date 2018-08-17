Video shows Raleigh police officers beating man in the street

A video posted to Facebook on Friday shows Raleigh police officers restraining a man in the street, and one officer is seen striking him with a baton and another stomping on his hand.

The video, posted by a witness, has been viewed about 25,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times.

The man, who has not been identified, appears to be resisting the roughly seven officers who are restraining him near the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Southeast Raleigh.

But the video has raised the ire of residents and community activists, who planned a meeting Friday evening.





“Raleigh Police Department has a problem,” Dawn Blagrove, an attorney with the Carolina Justice Policy Center, wrote in a statement to The News & Observer. “In less then the span of seven days we have seen the Raleigh Police Department brutally beat yet another black man and fire a weapon indiscriminately in the middle of the day in a neighborhood surrounded by children and the elderly in the black community.”

In the video, a man who is not wearing a shirt is pinned on the ground. At one point, an officer strikes him on the back several times with a baton. Another officer stomps on his hand, and another kicks him in the head.

“The Raleigh Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred earlier today at Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard; we are reviewing the matter in accordance with our departmental policies,” police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said in an email Friday evening. “In the spirit of transparency, we have proactively made the District Attorney’s office aware of this situation. The Raleigh Police Department offers no further comment on this ongoing investigation.”

Several people who commented on the video post said the man appeared to be resisting the officers, but they also wondered why he was being beaten so excessively.

Blagrove also echoed another sentiment among activists and some members of the community: the need for a citizens’ advisory board to monitor police conduct throughout the city.

“There is a lack of trust between the black community and law enforcement because law enforcement displays over and over again their utter lack of respect for the lives of the citizens,” she said.

Diana Powell, founder and director of the nonprofit Justice Served NC announced this week a demonstration next month at a city council meeting to protest a police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing SUV in a busy, predominantly African-American neighborhood.

“I’m telling y’all if y’all don’t stand together and call for a stop to this madness, it’s only going to get worst,” Powell wrote in a comment on Facebook video.