Officials seek to talk to neighbors of Lumberton teen, who has been missing for a week

It’s been a week since 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar was kidnapped from her home in Lumberton.

The search for Hania continues Monday as investigators from multiple agencies seek to talk to all the residents who live in Hania’s neighborhood and to neighbors who live on the road where SUV used in the kidnapping was found.

In addition to Lumberton police and the FBI, personnel from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Bragg Military Police Investigations are trying to talk to everyone who lives in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, Hania’s neighborhood, and Quincey Drive, the road where the stolen 2002-2003 Ford Expedition was found Thursday morning.

These residents may have information that could help find Hania, according to the FBI.

The FBI released these new photos of missing teen Hania Aguilar, who is the subject of a November 2018 Amber Alert from Lumberton, NC. Courtesy of the FBI

Hania, a Lumberton Junior High School student, was forced into the running SUV parked in the driveway of her home on 3525 Elizabethtown Rd. just before 7 a.m. Monday. A witness heard her scream and saw a man wearing black clothes and a yellow bandana force her into the SUV and drive away.

She was waiting outside her home for the rest of the family to get a ride to school. The car belongs to a relative.

On Thursday, the FBI released surveillance footage of a man walking toward Rosewood on Monday morning. The FBI is asking the public to help identify the man that is seen walking on Lambeth Street, then turning left onto Elizabethtown Road. He appears to be wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt and a hoodie.

“Someone knows this individual and we need you to call us with information,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday. “Maybe there is someone who recognizes the way the man walks or his mannerisms or maybe he will recognize himself on TV.”

Police say a man abducted Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13, Monday morning as she waited for a ride to school. Lumberton Police Department

Hania is a Hispanic girl, 5 feet tall and weighs about 126 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday Nov. 5 wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

Tips from the public led investigators to Quincey Drive on Thursday morning, where the stolen SUV was found in the brush.