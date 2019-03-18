Wake County washes hands of controversial Crooked Creek park site

The future of the former Crooked Creek Golf Course is now up to Fuquay-Varina.

The Wake County commissioners voted to give the 143-acre property to the town for free after months of debate and controversy.

The county bought the property for use as a future park for $4 million from The Conservation Fund in mid-2018 only to vote to sell it in January. That second vote came after new commissioners joined the board. The purchase of the property proved controversial during last year’s primary.

After public outcry from supporters of the planned park, the commissioners decided to begin negotiations to give the property to the town, even though the property is outside the town limits.

The Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners is expected to accept the property during its meeting Tuesday.

The land can only be used for a park, open space or “other public purpose,” according to the county’s motion.

Ron Nawojczyk, who leads the pro-park organization South Wake Park Project, said he believes the town will follow through on the promise to create a park, but some are worried the town could put a range of things on the property.

He also said he’s disappointed the county didn’t give the town money to pay for a master planning process or to repair the trails and clubhouse.

“I think it is a win for the county to get this monkey off your back,” Nawojczyk said. “I think it is a win for the town of Fuquay-Varina. But for the citizens of southern Wake County who need a park, we are not any closer to that goal than we were two years ago.”

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria, who voted for the county to purchase the property, said this is the “last chapter” in the Crooked Creek saga for the county.

“It is not perfect,” he said. “This isn’t anyone’s idea of a perfect or ideal solution. But overall it is a positive step. Especially, compared to the alternatives.”

Wake County Commissioner Greg Ford, who led the charge to sell the land, said this process wasn’t easy, but this was the “best path forward.” He said he would have preferred to have the county recoup the money it spent to purchase the park, but it wasn’t possible.

If the town sells the land for a profit, the county would be able to get some of its money back, according to the contract.

This is a developing story that will be updated.