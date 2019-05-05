Teen charged with murder after man’s body found inside vehicle in Raleigh

Raleigh police say body found in vehicle is now a homicide. Witness photos released. Raleigh police are investigating a homicide after finding the body of Keonte Lamar Gause, 34, Sunday morning in a vehicle on Wake Forest Road. Officials released surveillance photos and asked for help contacting witnesses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police are investigating a homicide after finding the body of Keonte Lamar Gause, 34, Sunday morning in a vehicle on Wake Forest Road. Officials released surveillance photos and asked for help contacting witnesses.

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a man found inside a vehicle Sunday morning.

Samojeh Lamont Miley, 19, has been charged with murder, according to a police news release.

The body of Keonte Lamar Gause, 34, was discovered at 5:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police have not said how Gause was killed. They have not described the vehicle or said where in the vehicle the body was found.

A Sunday morning press release announced a body had been found with no other details A follow-up Sunday night added Gause’s name and the news that the death had become a homicide case.

The Police Department also released three blurry photos and asked for help identifying two people it called witnesses in the case.

The Raleigh Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people a press release labeled as witnesses in the case. Raleigh Police Department

Raleigh has had eight homicides so far in 2019.

Anyone who may have information in the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.