Woman charged with murder after man found fatally stabbed in Durham hotel

A woman was charged Tuesday with killing a 31-year-old man earlier this month during an altercation.

David Kelly was found with a stab wound at about 9 a.m. May 4 in a hotel in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road, police said in a news release.

Whitney Barbara Turner, 30, of Durham, was charged with murder, the release said.

She was also arrested on charges of failure to appear on a driving while impaired charge and two misdemeanor probation violation offenses, the release said.

She was placed in the Durham County jail without bail.

Turner and Kelly were acquaintances, the release said.

The death marked the second fatal stabbing that week, and was one of three killings reported over an eight-day period in Durham.

There were 20 homicides in Durham as of May 25, according to the Durham Police Department website.

In addition a 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday, for a total of 21 homicides in the city so far this year.

All told, reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide — were up 18.3 percent through May 25, compared to the same period last year.