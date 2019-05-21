Security guard fatally shot in Durham was father of 3 who started job in March

Durham police investigating homicide after man found shot in alley A man died after Durham police found him shot early Tuesday in a downtown alley on North Magnum Street, as reported by our news partner, ABC11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man died after Durham police found him shot early Tuesday in a downtown alley on North Magnum Street, as reported by our news partner, ABC11.







A security guard found fatally shot in a downtown alley Tuesday was a father of three who started working for a city contractor about two months ago.

Officers found Jay Aaron Foust of Durham. lying down with several gunshot wounds at about 3 a.m., the Durham Police Department said. He was taken to a hospital and died, according to a news release.

A family member said Foust was a father of three daughters. Foust’s Facebook page indicates the 46-year-old was a Jordan High alumnus.

Foust worked for Allied Universal, a contractor hired the city of Durham to patrol its parking decks, a city spokeswoman said. He started March 20 and was working when he was shot, a spokesperson for Allied Universal said. He worked the third shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The incident happened in the 400 block of North Mangum Street, police said.





It was the city’s second homicide in less than 48 hours, as Durham police respond to a spike in reported violent crimes this year.

“We are extremely disheartened about this tragic incident where one of our unarmed security professionals was shot and killed while on duty at the City of Durham’s parking garage in North Carolina,” Allied Universal said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The company referred questions to the Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting.

People who may have information are asked to contact investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Increased homicides

The shooting follows an incident Sunday night where police officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them, Dwayne Wilson Jr., 32, of Durham died, according to a news release.

Police have said they think the two men shot at each other. The second man, whose name was not released, is 29 years old, and didn’t seem to have life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

There were 17 homicides in Durham as of May 11, according to the Durham Police Department website. That was up from 11 during the same period in 2018 and six during the same period in 2017.

All told, reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, forcible rape and homicide — was up 18 percent as of May 11 compared to the same period last year.

