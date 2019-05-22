Police name man killed in Durham, the city’s 3rd fatal shooting in three days

Durham police investigate 3rd homicide in 3 days ABC11 reports that Durham police are investigating the third homicide in three days after a man was shot and killed in the city Tuesday night, May 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Durham police are investigating the third homicide in three days after a man was shot and killed in the city Tuesday night, May 22, 2019.

A 20-year-old man died after a shooting Tuesday night in Durham, police say.

It was the city’s third fatal shooting since Sunday and marked what appears to be the city’s 20th homicide this year, according to Durham Police Department statistics.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dayton Street, according to a news release. The man, Deeshawn Cates, was taken to a hospital and died early Wednesday, the Durham Police Department said.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and ask people with information to contact investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The shooting comes after police on Sunday found two men with gunshot wounds on South Hoover Road. The men were taken to the hospital, where Dwayne Wilson Jr., 32, died, according to a news release. Police think the men had shot at each other.

On Tuesday morning, officers found security guard Jay Aaron Foust, 46, in a downtown alley with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police said.

On Wednesday police asked for help finding a vehicle seen in the area at the time of Foust’s shooting.

Police are looking for a black 1987-1991 Ford F150 single cab pickup truck with a long bed and tinted windows, according to a news release.

“It has two unknown stickers on the left side of the back window and an unknown sticker in the middle of the back window,” the release said. “It also has an unknown sticker on the right rear bumper. The top of the truck has faded paint and the power steering pump whines very loudly. It was last seen with an orange traffic cone and several bags in the bed.”

Police do not have a description of the driver, according to the release. The passenger was wearing a black hoodie, sagging jeans and light-colored shoes with white soles, it said.

Homicide toll

As of Saturday, there were 17 homicides this year in Durham, up from 11 at this time in 2018, according to the city.

Figures show as of Saturday overall reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide —had increased by 16.75 percent compared to the same period last year.

The News & Observer on Wednesday morning asked to interview Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis about the recent homicides. More than five hours later, spokespeople for the department hadn’t responded to the request.