CBS 17 meteorologist leaves TV news business

The CBS 17 Storm Team, L-R: Bill Reh, Erin Clanahan, Wes Hohenstein, Paul Heggen and Kristin Ketchell. WNCN CBS 17

CBS 17 meteorologist and traffic reporter Erin Clanahan is no longer with the station.

According to news director Ed Trauschke, Clanahan has decided to leave the television business.

When reached for comment on Wednesday, Clanahan confirmed this by email: “I left the business to pursue other opportunities.” She declined to give further details.

Her last day at WNCN was Tuesday, May 14.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erin Clanahan of WNCN CBS North Carolina. WNCN

Clanahan came to WNCN / CBS 17 in November 2017 from WFOX/WJAX in Jacksonville, Fla. Paul Heggen joined the weather team at WNCN that same month, bringing the station’s number of meteorologists to five.

Since then, Kristen Ketchell left the station for a job with Spectrum News in Milwaukee.

The station is currently down to three full-time meteorologists — Heggen, Bill Reh and chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein — but Trauschke says the station will add a new person, Brian Hutton, in July.

Hutton, currently the chief meteorologist at WTOK-TV in Mississippi, has degrees from Mississippi State (where he is an adjunct lecturer) and California University in Pennsylvania. Hutton has been at WTOK for eight years.

Trauschke says he expects Hutton to start on weekends and that the station plans to hire a fifth meteorologist to fill Clanahan’s weekday morning weather and traffic role alongside Heggen.

Meteorologist Brian Hutton will join the CBS 17 / WNCN weather team in July 2019. CBS 17 / WNCN