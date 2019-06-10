Raleigh City Council approves $1.04 billion budget with no tax increase

Raleigh city manager Ruffin Hall, left, talks with city council member Bonner Gaylord during a tour of Raleigh’s Union Station Tuesday, May 9, 2017. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Raleigh City Council approved the city’s $1.04 billion budget Monday, holding the line on the city’s property tax rate.

“Our intent was to stabilize what we’ve got, strengthen our core functions and look to getting ourselves prepared to manage for the future,” City Manager Ruffin Hall said.

This year’s budget is the first in five years without a property tax rate increase. The current rate is 43.82 cents per $100 valuation, meaning the owner of a $300,000 home will have to pay $1,314.60 in city property taxes.

The budget includes a 75 cent per month increase for the average water and sewer residential customer, bringing the total sewer “base charge” up to $7.61 per month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s a look at some of the other items in the city budget:

$13.6 million for the city’s affordable-housing efforts.

$37.2 million for the New Bern Bus Rapid Transit work and other items in the Wake Transit Work Plan. Plus $11 million for “general transit projects.

Increases the city’s living wage to $30,340 to $32,090

City employees could see merit pay increases ranging from 3% to 5% or 1% to 6% depending on their job.

Replaces two fire engines and water and trench rescue equipment

SHARE COPY LINK The Wake County Board of Commissioners will consider County Manager David Ellis’ proposed $1.47B budget for the fiscal year. The proposed budget includes a 9.7% property tax increase and more money for Wake County Public School Systems.

Wake County approved its $1.47 billion budget last week with a property tax rate increase of just over 10 percent. Wake County’s new property tax rate will be 72.07 cents per $100 of assessed property value — a 6.63-cent increase. The owner of a $300,000 house will pay $2,162.10 in county property taxes, a $198.90 increase.

This breaking news story will be updated.