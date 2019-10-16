Garner police report man struck, killed on Highway 70

SHARE COPY LINK

Garner police say a man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a car on Timber Drive north of Highway 70, the department said on Twitter.

The department said at 8:14 p.m. that police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and that the man had been taken in critical condition to WakeMed Hospital.

At 8:44 p.m., police tweeted that the man had died.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The accident comes within hours of two other pedestrian fatalities in the Triangle.

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by an SUV while crossing N.C. 55 in Holly Springs Wednesday evening, officials say.

The girl entered the road unexpectedly, and the driver was unable to stop, said town spokesman Mark Andrews.

In Raleigh, a man was fatally struck about 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of Six Forks and East Millbrook roads, Raleigh police said.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, but no charges have been filed, according to a news release.