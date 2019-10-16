Raleigh police say pedestrian fatally struck, driver in custody

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was fatally struck Wednesday night at the intersection of Six Forks and East Millbrook roads, Raleigh police said.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, but no charges have been filed, according to a news release.

Police said they arrived at the scene at 7:49 p.m., according to a news release. The man was “suffering with life-threatening injuries,” police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.

Northbound lanes on Six Forks Road at East Millbrook and southbound lanes on Six Forks Road at Loft Lane are closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The fatality comes as two other pedestrians were killed Wednesday night.

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by an SUV while crossing N.C. 55 in Holly Springs Wednesday evening, officials say.

Garner police said at 8:44 p.m. that a man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a car on Timber Drive north of Highway 70.