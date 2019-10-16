Pedestrian fatally struck in Holly Springs, closing part of NC Highway 55

SHARE COPY LINK

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle, shutting down parts of N.C. 55 Wednesday evening.

The woman was hit in the northbound lane around 5 p.m., but police blocked the highway’s northbound and southbound lanes near Teal Lake Drive, said town spokesman Mark Andrews.

Traffic was diverted toward South Main Street and Ralph Stephens Road, according to WRAL.

Southbound lanes were expected to reopen soon after 6:45 p.m., with northbound lanes expected to reopen after 8 p.m., Andrews said.

No charges are anticipated, Andrews said.

Police are still investigating the incident and released no other information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.