Man charged with DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Raleigh, police say
A pedestrian died early Friday after being hit by a vehicle on South Saunders Street, the site of many fatal crashes involving Raleigh walkers.
A 34-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with driving while impaired after being arrested at the scene near South Wilmington Street. Fletcher Fairbanks Martin was held on a $5,000 secured bond and released on electronic house arrest to await trial, Wake County jail records show.
The wreck at roughly 1 a.m. temporarily blocked traffic on South Saunders for portions of the Friday morning commute, but lanes reopened by 8 a.m., ABC 11 reported.
On Tuesday, two pedestrians died in Durham after being hit by separate cars only a few hours apart.
In Raleigh, South Saunders has been particularly deadly for foot traffic. A pedestrian died at the Pecan Street intersection in February. Crosswalks were added three years after being approved.
Another man died in October 2018 trying to cross South Saunders near the I-440 Beltline.
