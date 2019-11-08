Man charged with DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Raleigh, police say

A pedestrian died early Friday after being hit by a vehicle on South Saunders Street, the site of many fatal crashes involving Raleigh walkers.

A 34-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with driving while impaired after being arrested at the scene near South Wilmington Street. Fletcher Fairbanks Martin was held on a $5,000 secured bond and released on electronic house arrest to await trial, Wake County jail records show.

The wreck at roughly 1 a.m. temporarily blocked traffic on South Saunders for portions of the Friday morning commute, but lanes reopened by 8 a.m., ABC 11 reported.

On Tuesday, two pedestrians died in Durham after being hit by separate cars only a few hours apart.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In Raleigh, South Saunders has been particularly deadly for foot traffic. A pedestrian died at the Pecan Street intersection in February. Crosswalks were added three years after being approved.

Another man died in October 2018 trying to cross South Saunders near the I-440 Beltline.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer local Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road March 09, 2018 2:20 PM