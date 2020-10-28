Coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,200 cases in NC as hospitalizations drop

North Carolina added more than 2,200 cases to its running coronavirus total Wednesday, though the number of hospitalized patients fell slightly statewide.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 266,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 2,253 from Tuesday’s total. Wednesday marked the second-straight day that the daily reports topped 2,000, continuing October’s trend toward higher numbers.

The updated figures come a day after DHHS reported the state’s second-highest totals for hospitalized patients since the pandemic began: 1,214 people.

But DHHS showed that figure dropping slightly to 1,193 statewide with 500 intensive-care beds still available.

Gov. Roy Cooper and his coronavirus task force will hold a 3 p.m. news conference to address the state’s pandemic level. He will speak as DHHS reports 294 patients admitted to North Carolina hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Testing for COVID-19 continued to ramp up Wednesday with the state passing 3.9 million tests. Of those, DHHS reports a 6.9% positive rate, still higher than the 5% rate state health officials hope to reach.

The virus still most often strikes people aged 25 to 49, DHHS reports, showing 40% of the state’s caseload in that age range.

But the state’s death toll from the pandemic comes mostly from older patients. DHHS shows 58% of fatalities among patients older than 75.

