COVID-19 cases reported at 3 Wake County high schools

Three Wake County high schools have reported COVID cases associated with their athletic teams, the schools announced on their websites.

The cases, first reported by WRAL, were reported at Fuquay-Varina High School, Heritage High School in Wake Forest, and Panther Creek High School in Cary.

Each has one confirmed case, according to the schools. They did not say whether the infected people were students or adults.

“We have been notified that an individual associated with one of our athletic teams has tested positive for COVID-19,” a message on the Fuquay-Varina school’s homepage stated. “The individual was last on our campus Tuesday, October 20.”

The person at Panther Creek was last at the school Oct. 21, that school’s website said. The person at Heritage High was last at the school Oct. 22.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All the schools provided the same information as this message from Fuquay-Varina High School:

“We are working closely with the Wake County Public Health Division and the individual to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual to provide them further instructions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines close contact as being “within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more.”

“There is nothing for you to do unless you are contacted by your local health department. If you are contacted by your local health department, please respond immediately and follow their instructions.

“If you are worried you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you can be tested at one of the free testing locations throughout Wake County. You may also consult with your healthcare provider or call the Wake County COVID Hotline at 919-856-7044.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, a new cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or a new loss of taste or smell.