NC COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,500. Central Prison reports third death.

Statewide COVID-19 deaths rose by 50 to 4,507 Wednesday as coronavirus metrics continue to increase across the board.

The state reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, with 67 newly confirmed deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The death count had stood at 4,390 on Monday.

Reported cases since the start of the pandemic in March increased to 282,802, an increase of over 2,400 from Tuesday, according to DHHS.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,186 statewide, with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Out of the coronavirus tests returned Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.4% were positive. The seven-day average for positive tests is 6.8% as of Sunday. State heath officials want to see a 5% positive rate.

Hospitalizations, new cases and percent positive test rates steadily increased throughout October.

On Oct. 29, the state saw the largest one-day increase in newly confirmed cases of the pandemic.

COVID-19 death in Wake County prison

A man over 80 years old with pre-existing medical conditions died at the Central Prison in Raleigh on Tuesday due to complications associated with the coronavirus, the state Department of Public Safety reported.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, according to a news release that did not identify the man due to confidentiality of prison records.

Thirty-two people have tested positive at the prison as of Tuesday, according to DPS data. Thirteen of those cases are active.

This was the third coronavirus-related death at the prison.

Out of all state prisons, there have 21 deaths related to COVID-19.

2nd outbreak at Wake County nursing home

Wake County reported an outbreak at The Laurels of Forest Glen in Garner. This is the second outbreak there.

No additional information about the outbreak or residents infected will be released, the county stated in a Wednesday news release. The outbreak is not yet listed among the nursing home outbreaks on the state’s congregate care report online, which is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

DHHS defines an outbreak as confirmed cases in two or more people.

The first outbreak at the nursing home resulted 21 deaths, The N&O reported in September.