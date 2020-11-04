Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll reaches record high

At least 278,028 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,457 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,349 new COVID-19 cases, the 12th-highest total since the pandemic began.

The state reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

At least 1,175 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 1,146 the day before.

New cases reported at Wake schools

Three schools in Wake County reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Principals at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh, Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh and Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina told families “people associated with their schools had tested positive” for the virus, The News & Observer reported. That brings the total number of cases to 15 across 12 schools in the district.

All three schools said the person or people who tested positive had been on campus some time last week. They did not say whether the cases were among students or employees.

Some schools have reported multiple cases from people living in the same household.

100 workers furloughed at ECU

East Carolina University announced Monday it’s furloughing 100 housing and dining employees because of revenue losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The university reportedly lost millions when it shut classrooms and dorms in August and switched to remote instruction.

“Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenue has again forced an institutional response,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in a statement. “We continue to have to make hard decisions regarding the financial future for our university.”

He said there may be additional furloughs before the end of the fiscal year in June 2021.