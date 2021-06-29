4th of July fireworks are back. Here’s how to celebrate across the Triangle this weekend

After COVID canceled most Independence Day celebrations last year, forcing some to resort to streaming fireworks, the displays and festivals are back in the Triangle.

While old classics from pre-covid days are returning — in-person fireworks and the Festival for the Eno — there are a few newer events on the scene as well.

The 72nd annual Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July Parade will take place on July 4, which organizers says is the oldest Independence Day celebration in Durham, according to a news release.

Clayton will be celebrating Independence Day in a brand new way with its Square to Square Independence Day Street Festival. The festival will feature everything from stilt walkers to hula hoop contests to a firetruck parade and free snow cones.

Festivities and fireworks start July 2 and continue through July 5. For those of us who are looking forward to returning to festivities and festivals while celebrating the stars and stripes, here is a list of all of the available firework shows and festivals in the area.

Friday, July 2

Selma: Selma will celebrating the 4th two days early with the family friendly All American Festival featuring live music from Fantasy Band, free watermelon slices and children’s activities as well as fireworks that will start at 9:15 p.m. Events will be at the Blackstone Plaza, 155 Meghan Circle, between 6 and 10 p.m. 919-975-1411 or selma-nc.com/departments/parks-rec/all-american-festival/

Saturday, July 3

Apex: Apex will open the weekend with the Olde Fashioned Fourth of July beginning at 10 a.m with a flag raising led by the Apex American Legion. The Drive Through Red, White and Blue features a decroated car processional through downtown at 10:15 a.m. Registration to enter a car is required; parade limited to 100 cars.

Kids are welcome to decorate their bikes and tricycles to participate in a parade starting at 10:45 a.m. Bathing suits will definitely be required since everyone is invited to cool down afterwards under a fire hose behind Fire Station #1. Look for live music, street performers and additional activities to be added. apexnc.org

Archer Lodge: The Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road will host an Independence Day celebration with live music, a community parade food trucks and fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Guest artist Aaron Hamm and the Big River Band will be performing. Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. facebook.com/archerlodgecc

Clayton: The new Square to Square Independence Day Street Festival aims to make a big splash with a variety attractions on Main Street between Horne Square and Town Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a bike parade, water slides, a rock climbing wall, hot dog eating contest, free snow cones and free watermelon. Also loook for axe throwing, games, a fire truck parade at 2:45 p.m. and a visit from the Poetry Fox. townofclaytonnc.org

Durham: This will be a chance to see something a bit different. Durham County Memorial Stadium will be hosting its patriotic-themed laser light show. And if you can’t make it on Saturday, they’ll do it all over again on Sunday. Gates open at 8 p.m. The show is 9 to 9:30 p.m., and it will be drive-in style with accompanying music provided via radio station. Durham County Memorial Stadium Parking Lot is at 750 Stadium Drive. Events are rain or shine, but if there is severe weather, the rain date is July 5. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. dprplaymore.org

The Festival for the Eno will be returning for the 42nd year. Located at West Point on the Eno, it will welcome visitors both July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 40 artists performing live music, a juried craft show as well as food vendors and art and dance demonstrations. The lineup is scheduled to include Shirley Caesar, The Hamiltones, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Jake Xerxes Fussell, the African American Dance Ensemble, Bluegrass Experience, Rissi Palmer and Blue Cactus. Tickets are $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass. The park is on Roxboro Road in Durham, and a shuttle bus will take visitors to and from Durham County Memorial Stadium starting at 9:30 a.m.

A virtual streaming concert will be hosted by Joe Newberry Friday on YouTube, Facebook and the EnoFest.org website featuring Alice Gerrard & Friends and more. EnoFest.org.

People at the Festival for the Eno enjoy swimming and cooling off in the water at West Point on the Eno on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Fuquay-Varina: The Independence Day Celebration at South Park, 900 S. Main St., will open its gates at 6 p.m. It will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. Visitors are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and coolers but alcohol and pets are prohibited. fuquay-varina.org

Garner: The annual Independence Day Celebration hosted at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, will include activities for kids, kids crafts, food vendors, Veterans Memorial tours, music provided by Johnny White and The Elite Band, a performance by the North Carolina Symphony at 8:30 p.m., as well as fireworks. Music will start around 5:30 p.m.

Shuttle service to and from South Garner High School, 8228 Hebron Church Road, is free and begins at 8 p.m. The last shuttle to Lake Benson Park is at 8:45 p.m. Masks will be required while riding the shuttle. No pets, alcoholic beverages, glass containers, pets, tailgating, grills, tents and drones. garnernc.gov

Morrisville: The annual Family Fun Festival in Morrisville will be a great place for families of all ages and sizes, with a lineup including stilt walkers, magic shows, live music, ticketed carnival games and food trucks among other attractions. This year, a laser show will conclude the evening. (It will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.) The event will be at Town Hall Drive from 4 to 9 p.m. In case of bad weather, call the Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215. townofmorrisville.org

Wake Forest: Hosted at the Heritage High school in Wake Forest, the Town of Wake Forest will present a Fireworks Spectacular show beginning at 9:30 p.m. The event will be in-person as well as live streamed. Due to limited planning this year, there won’t be live music, however there will be a fireworks pre-show on the town’s Facebook page featuring Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty and the Town Board of Commissioners. bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay

Sunday, July 4

Raleigh: After a year hiatus, the city’s fireworks show returns to the area near the PNC Arena Complex, Carter-Finley Stadium and North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. with the display launched along Trinity Road. There won’t be any other programming this year, but there will be free parking in the PNC Arena, NC State Fairground Bunn Field and Carter-Finley Stadium lots. Parking lot gates open at 6 p.m.

There will be portable restrooms at each location but no public access to restrooms at the arena, fairgrounds or stadium. Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. There won’t be food or beverage sales. Illegal substances, fireworks and weapons are prohibited. If there is rain, the event will move to July 5. pncarena.com

Brier Creek Commons: The Star Spangled Block Party starts at 8 p.m. in the clock tower area and will include a music program run by DJ Mark McNally. Fireworks begin after dark with a choreographed fireworks soundtrack on KIX 102.9 FM. facebook.com/shopbriercreek

Carrboro: Carrboro Town Commons will hold the 8th annual reading of Frederick Douglass’ “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” It will be held outside at 301 W. Main St., from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. It also will be live streamed on youtube.com/carrboronc. There will be live music with Tre. Charles at 2 p.m. An ice cream truck will be on site. Carrboro will also be partnering with Cat’s Cradle to present a live-streamed performance by Mix Tape Grab Bag from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Cat’s Cradle social media channels. carrborojuly4th.com

Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill’s fireworks show begins at 9:20 p.m. at the Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Road, and will be smaller in scale. That means no live music, kids activities or a shuttle to the fireworks. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. The best viewing will be at the park ball fields. People can bring blankets and chairs, but tailgates and tents are not allowed. People will be encouraged to spread out. Masks are not required but encouraged while carpooling. chapelhillarts.org/fireworks

Fireworks in Cary are at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Cary: Koka Booth Ampitheatre will host the Independence Day Celebration for the Town of Cary featuring the Cary Town Band (5:30 p.m.), the North Carolina Symphony (7:30 p.m.) and fireworks (9:25 p.m.). The event will begin at 3 p.m. with rock wall climbing, magic shows and an ice cream eating contest, among other attractions. There will be not rides this year.

Capacity is capped at 7,000 people at one time. Entry and re-entry may be limited as capacity is reached. Admission is free, although a limited number of tables are available for a ticket price. (Note: Tables offer view of music on stage but may have obstructed view of fireworks.) For details, including a list of what is and isn’t allowed, go to boothamphitheatre.com.

The Watts-Hillandale neighborhood holds an annual Fourth of July Parade in 2017. The annual neighborhood parade has been held for decades. Casey Toth Herald-Sun file photo

Durham: The annual Children’s Independence Day Parade will be back in Durham, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Strollers, bikes, trikes and wagons are welcome. The Scrap Exchange will also be providing decorations. The parade will be heading out at 10:30 and will be followed by free popsicles, firetruck tours, and music provided by DJ Pittipat. durhamcentralpark.org

The 72nd annual Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July parade is at Oval Drive Park at 10 a.m. Last year a few core members paraded, just so they could say it’s happened every year without interruption. This year, the oldest Independence Day celebration in Durham is back full-force with bikes, wagons, scooters, strollers and tricycles. The parade starts at 9:50 a.m. at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Club Boulevard.

Durham Bulls fans can attend the nation’s signature game while celebrating the birth of the nation with some fireworks. After the Bulls taken on the Gwinnett Stripers at 6:05 p.m., fireworks are scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning, based on availability. Viewing is limited outside of the park. In case of bad weather, fireworks may be rescheduled for July 5. milb.com/durham or 919-956-BULL.

Spectators watch the fireworks display at the end of a Durham Bulls game July 4, 2016. 2016 News & Observer File Photo newsobserver.com

Wake Forest: Wake Forest will be catering to all the youngsters out there at the Annual Children’s parade at 1:30 p.m. The lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue. Kids are invited to ride their bikes or ride in wagons in a parade just for them.

The Art in the Park event will also allow young kids to create Art in the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay

Wendell: If you’re looking for a chance to enjoy the day with a picnic, Wendell has you covered with the Picnic in the Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 601 W. Third St. The event will also feature lawn games, food trucks, bounce houses and much more. facebook.com/TownOfWendell

Monday, July 5

Holly Springs: For those of us who enjoy a little after-partying, Holly Springs will be hosting its annual Day After 4th of July Celebration. Head to Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Ave., for food, live entertainment, and fireworks. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with fireworks capping off the holiday weekend at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks also will be livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel. hollyspringsnc.us