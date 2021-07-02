The Triangle’s July 4th forecast: Friday storms and cool temps will turn to sunny skies

As many Americans are engulfed in a dangerous heat wave over Independence Day weekend, parts of North Carolina, including Raleigh, may be spared some of the high temperatures due to a cold front moving in on Friday.

Although temperatures will cool down slightly, they are expected to rise as the long holiday weekend progresses.

The good news is that Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to reach the U.S. until Tuesday, according to ABC 11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner. Raleigh shouldn’t see any weather impacts from the tropical storm until Wednesday, and Elsa definitely won’t be getting in the way of barbecues and fireworks.

Here is a look at the upcoming forecast.

▪ Friday: The area likely will see thunderstorms as a cold front finally moves south. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 77 degrees and a low of 63. Up to 3 inches of rain are expected in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, which has placed Central North Carolina under a Hazardous Weather Outlook. Some counties could see flash flooding in urban areas.

▪ Saturday: A stormy Friday bodes well for the early weekend, and may be the key to slightly lower temperatures during the holiday. Saturday’s forecast will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 and a low around 61.

▪ Sunday: Independence Day on July 4 should be sunny and clear with a high near 87 and a low around 65. Other parts of the Southeast will see high temperatures and a dangerous heat wave carrying heat indices of up to 100 degrees along some parts of the Eastern Seaboard, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

▪ Monday: If you’re extending your holiday into Monday, July 5, you’ll be happy to know that the weather will continue to be sunny and clear, although you’ll feel the impacts of the heat wave with a high of 92 and a low around 69.