Want to see Raleigh’s Fourth of July fireworks? Answers to common questions.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Raleigh will host a massive fireworks display Sunday, July 4 that can be visible in the west part of the city.

Fireworks will shoot off near PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. This year’s fireworks will be in-person and family friendly, although slightly different than in past years as the event won’t include food trucks or other activities.

So forget watching the fireworks on your computer. Here’s what you need to know about the Raleigh fireworks display with information provided by the city.

Q: Where will the Raleigh fireworks be?

The fireworks will be launched along Trinity Road on land owned by North Carolina State University. It will be directly adjacent to the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility.

PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds are all nearby and will be the perfect place to view the display.

Parts of Trinity Road will be closed beginning at 9:30 p.m. to facilitate the launch, including between Blue Ridge Road and Edwards Mill Road, as well as the pedestrian tunnel.

Q: When does the show start and how long will it last?

Parking opens at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 9:30 p.m. The show should last anywhere between 20 and 22 minutes.

Q: How big will the display be?

The City of Raleigh is planning a big show with 2,452 individual firework pieces, the city reports. The fireworks display moved to the Carter-Finley and PNC Arena area in 2018 from downtown. Since then, the city has been able to provide huge displays. This year, the City of Raleigh set aside $25,000 in funding for the display, according to Whitney Schoenfeld, the city special events coordinator.

Q: What kinds of fireworks can be seen?

Watch for four major fireworks displays: the Changing Dragon, a firework that spits color-changing balls; the Green Delilah with Chrysanthemum, which will form a green floral pattern; some waterfalls, which include purple, yellow and sparkles that form a cascading “waterfall” effect; as well as the Gold Willow Comet, which looks like a bouquet of golden comets.

Q: Will there be other programming or food?

This year, the celebration will only include fireworks. There won’t be any food vendors or other types of entertainment available. However, guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks.

Q: Will it be family friendly?

Raleigh police officers will be on site during the show to help with traffic control and to maintain the family-friendly atmosphere.

Q: Where can I park?

Free parking will be available at the PNC Arena lots, the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots located on Trinity Road, and the Carter-Finley lots. Parking lot gates will be open beginning at 6 p.m.

Q: Will there be public restrooms?

The arena, fairground and stadium facilities will be closed during this event, but public portable bathrooms will be available for use.

Q: What can I bring?

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and beverages. Illegal substances, fireworks or other explosives, and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Q: What happens if July 4 is stormy?

If inclement weather on the Fourth prevents the fireworks from being launched, the event will be moved to July 5. For more details, go to raleighnc.gov.

More July 4 fireworks, festivities in the Triangle

▪ The North Carolina State Capitol will host its annual patriotic celebration at 12 noon with a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a wreath laying. The Cary Concert Band will perform. Bring chairs and picnic lunch. The Capitol will be open for self-guided tours from 12 noon to 3 p.m. facebook.com/NCStateCapitol

▪ Brier Creek Commons: The Star Spangled Block Party starts at 8 p.m. in the clock tower area and will include a music program run by DJ Mark McNally. Fireworks begin after dark with a choreographed fireworks soundtrack on KIX 102.9 FM. facebook.com/shopbriercreek

▪ Carrboro: Carrboro Town Commons will hold the 8th annual reading of Frederick Douglass’ “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” It will be held outside at 301 W. Main St., from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. It also will be live streamed on youtube.com/carrboronc. There will be live music with Tre. Charles at 2 p.m. An ice cream truck will be on site. Carrboro will also be partnering with Cat’s Cradle to present a live-streamed performance by Mix Tape Grab Bag from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Cat’s Cradle social media channels. carrborojuly4th.com

▪ Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill’s fireworks show begins at 9:20 p.m. at the Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Road, and will be smaller in scale. That means no live music, kids activities or a shuttle to the fireworks. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. The best viewing will be at the park ball fields. People can bring blankets and chairs, but tailgates and tents are not allowed. People will be encouraged to spread out. Masks are not required but encouraged while carpooling. chapelhillarts.org/fireworks

▪ Cary: Koka Booth Ampitheatre will host the Independence Day Celebration for the Town of Cary featuring the Cary Town Band (5:30 p.m.), the North Carolina Symphony (7:30 p.m.) and fireworks (9:25 p.m.). The event will begin at 3 p.m. with rock wall climbing, magic shows and an ice cream eating contest, among other attractions. There will be not rides this year.

Capacity is capped at 7,000 people at one time. Entry and re-entry may be limited as capacity is reached. Admission is free, although a limited number of tables are available for a ticket price. (Note: Tables offer view of music on stage but may have obstructed view of fireworks.) For details, including a list of what is and isn’t allowed, go to boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ Durham: The annual Children’s Independence Day Parade will be back in Durham, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Strollers, bikes, trikes and wagons are welcome. The Scrap Exchange will also be providing decorations. The parade will be heading out at 10:30 and will be followed by free popsicles, firetruck tours, and music provided by DJ Pittipat. durhamcentralpark.org

▪ The 72nd annual Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July parade is at Oval Drive Park at 10 a.m. Last year a few core members paraded, just so they could say it’s happened every year without interruption. This year, the oldest Independence Day celebration in Durham is back full-force with bikes, wagons, scooters, strollers and tricycles. The parade starts at 9:50 a.m. at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Club Boulevard.

▪ Durham Bulls fans can attend the nation’s signature game while celebrating the birth of the nation with some fireworks. After the Bulls taken on the Gwinnett Stripers at 6:05 p.m., fireworks are scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning, based on availability. Viewing is limited outside of the park. In case of bad weather, fireworks may be rescheduled for July 5. milb.com/durham or 919-956-BULL.

▪ Smithfield: Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, will host Smithfield’s annual 4th of July fireworks display this year at 9 p.m. The community college parking lot will be open for viewing beginning at 8 p.m. No restrooms will be on site. College Road will be closed from Market Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8:45 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. downtownsmithfield.com

▪ Wake Forest: Wake Forest will be catering to all the youngsters out there at the Annual Children’s parade at 1:30 p.m. The lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue. Kids are invited to ride their bikes or ride in wagons in a parade just for them.

The Art in the Park event will also allow young kids to create Art in the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. bit.ly/WFIndependenceDay

▪ Wendell: If you’re looking for a chance to enjoy the day with a picnic, Wendell has you covered with the Picnic in the Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 601 W. Third St. The event will also feature lawn games, food trucks, bounce houses and much more. facebook.com/TownOfWendell

July 5 fireworks

Holly Springs: For those of us who enjoy a little after-partying, Holly Springs will be hosting its annual Day After 4th of July Celebration. Head to Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Ave., for food, live entertainment, and fireworks. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with fireworks capping off the holiday weekend at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks also will be livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel. hollyspringsnc.us