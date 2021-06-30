UNC-Chapel Hill protesters refuse to leave trustees meeting, yell at board members

UNC-Chapel Hill students protesting the lack of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones yelled at board members Wednesday afternoon after refusing to leave a meeting of the UNC-CH Board of Trustees.

About 75 students, organized by the campus Black Student Movement, had gathered outside before the meeting started, then were allowed into a ballroom of the Carolina Inn as the meeting began.

But once the board voted to go into closed session to discuss the tenure issue, the students refused to leave the room. Law enforcement was brought in to make them leave.

Demonstrators protest a UNC-Chapel Hill trustees meeting Wednesday, June, 30, 2021 as the board prepared to discuss and vote on tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Students chanted “No Justice! No Peace!” as they were moved into a hallway outside the room. They continued to shout, with some using a bullhorn aimed at the meeting room doors.

Lamar Richards, UNC’s student body president and a member of the Board of Trustees, then called one of the protesters. The protester held up the phone so that others could hear Richards.

He explained that the tenure discussion would not be in public to protect Hannah-Jones.

At that point, the students stopped yelling and chanting.