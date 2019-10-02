TopGolf wants to tee it up in Durham

SHARE COPY LINK

TopGolf is trying to come to the Triangle again.

Company officials were in Durham Wednesday making a presentation to city and county government leaders.

The Dallas-based operator of golf-themed entertainment complexes has been seeking a site in the Triangle since 2014. It considered locations at Cary Crossroads and Cary Towne Center but abandoned them after residents’ concerns, The News & Observer previously reported.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring TopGolf to Durham,” spokesman Todd Waldo told the Durham Joint City-County Planning Committee. “We been looking for many years, and this opportunity is one that we feel is a good one for our company. We’re all about growing the game of golf in a fun and family-friendly environment.”

The newest potential site is near Page Road and Interstate 40 in Durham next to Research Triangle Park. The company previously explored a site at Park Center off Davis Drive after giving up on Cary.

Waldo offered no timeline for the company to open its venue. Developer Colby Price said the company closed on the property last week, but it still has to go through the planning approval process in Durham.

The property is an undeveloped parcel with no adjacent residences.

The complex would cost about $25 million and create about 450 jobs, Waldo said. About a third of them would be full-time jobs, he said.

Most TopGolf venues operate Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, Waldo said. Hours on Friday and Saturday nights are extended until 2 a.m., he said.

Durham’s unified development ordinance will have to be amended to allow the type lighting and hours of operation TopGolf proposes. The Board of Adjustment will consider the proposal, which covers the locations of exterior lighting with reference to glare, traffic safety and compatibility with other property in the area for the development.

TopGolf has 56 locations across the country, including one in Charlotte that opened in 2016. The newest venue opens Friday in Richmond, Virginia. The company has been adding about 10 locations per year since 2015, Waldo said.

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is a major stakeholder in TopGolf.

In August, competitor Drive Shack opened a location in Raleigh off Trinity Road just inside the western edge of the Beltline.