In Durham, two candidates for mayor split key endorsements

City Council Member Javiera Caballero and retired Judge Elaine O’Neal are running for Durham mayor.

The Durham mayor’s race now has two front runners, with two candidates in the crowded field splitting key endorsements.

The Durham People’s Alliance PAC on Thursday endorsed Javiera Caballero, the first Latina member of the City Council, in her bid to become Durham’s first Latina mayor.

In City Council races, the political action committee also endorsed Marion T. Johnson in Ward 1, Council Member Mark-Anthony Middleton in Ward 2 and A.J. Williams in Ward 3, according to a news release.

“These progressive candidates are the most qualified and best prepared to serve the people of Durham, North Carolina, and the nation,” the progressive group wrote.

PA PAC plans to support the candidates through events, mailings, social media, canvassing and poll work.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Caballero last week received the endorsement of Mayor Steve Schewel, who is not seeking a third term,

There are seven candidates for mayor. The others are Rebecca Barnes, Sabrina Davis, Jahnmaud Lane, Charlitta Burrus and Daryl Quick.

DAE endorsements

The Durham Association of Educators also released its endorsements, backing Caballero, Johnson and A.J. Williams.

It made no endorsement in Ward 2, saying neither Middleton nor Robert L. Curtis, Jr. had completed its questionnaire or responded to requests for an interview.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Oct. 5 primary will narrow the field in each race down to the top two candidates, who will proceed to the Nov, 2 general election.

In Ward 3, A.J. Williams and Leonardo Williams, will automatically proceed to the November election because they are the only candidates in that race. Pierce Freelon, who was appointed to fill a council vacancy, is not running.

Bell, Durham Committee back O’Neal

Former Mayor Bill Bell, Durham’s longest-serving mayor who served for 16 years, has endorsed retired Judge Elaine O’Neal in the mayor’s race.

“Elaine has the proven intellect, leadership qualities and experience to be Durham’s next Mayor,” Bell wrote in a social media post. “Her resume and experience are impeccable and provides the qualities we need in our next Mayor, especially during these critical times of Durham’s development.”

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is also backing O’Neal, The News & Observer previously reported.

Every city voter may cast ballots in the mayoral and ward races. Voters must be registered by 5 p.m. Sept. 10 to vote in the primary and by 5 p.m. Oct. 8 to vote in the general election.