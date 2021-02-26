Nephew arrested in Raleigh after woman found shot to death in her Johnston County home

A Winston-Salem man was arrested in Raleigh on Friday and charged with murdering his aunt in Johnston County.

Around 9 a.m., the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Woodards Dairy Road near Middlesex where they found Shana Lynn Williams, 51, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her nephew, Dylan Joseph Odett, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested by the Raleigh Police Department Friday on the Johnston County warrants.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said it would not provide any more information because the case is ongoing.