2nd shooting in two weeks reported in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill police reported the town’s second shooting in two weeks early Friday morning.

Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a shooting at the Glen Lennox Apartments on Maxwell Road, just off of Raleigh Road.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries in what police said did not appear to be a random incident.

The shooting comes a week after the shooting death of Dearie William Bourne, 21, of Chapel Hill, who was killed last Friday afternoon at Camelot Village Apartments, across the street from the University Place shopping mall.

Police charged Jermaine Malik Jahquan Chance, 21, of Mebane, with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, larceny, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, The News & Observer reported.

Chapel Hill sees few shootings.

Last year, seven shootings were reported. Shots were fired into a car or home six times and one person, a food delivery driver for Insomnia Cookies, suffered serious gunshot wounds during a carjacking.

In 2019, two people suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. In 2018, three people suffered gunshot wounds and one person died from their injuries.

But this year, five shootings have already been reported in Chapel Hill. One person was killed, one was injured, one person was fired upon but not struck, and two shootings were into vehicles where no one was injured