Wake leader says no changes planned after NC asks counties to consider COVID-19 fines

The chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners says the county is not currently planning any changes after the state asked 36 counties, including Wake, to get tougher on enforcing COVID-19 rules.

The letter from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services went to the state’s three largest counties — Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford — and those where the coronavirus is spreading fastest.

One of the critieria for getting the DHHS notice was a spike of more than 300 cases in the last 14 days. As of Thursday, Wake had 20,165 reported cases, according to DHHS, an increase of 1,363 since Oct. 8.

“We ask for your continued help in the fight against COVID-19,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and Erik Hooks, secretary of NC Department of Public Safety, wrote in the letter. “We are seeing concerning trends in case counts and hospitalizations in our state and nationally, and we need your help to reduce the transmission of this virus.”

So state officials asked counties to consider stricter measures, including local ordinances that could bring fines if violated and “imminent hazard abatement orders,” which could temporarily shut down businesses or other establishments that present safety threats.

Cohen and Hooks thanked county leaders for their efforts and encouraged them to continue pushing for masks, social distancing and limited crowd size.

Greg Ford, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said he, County Manager David Ellis and other county staff have been in touch with Cohen and DHHS.

“Based on Wake County’s current trend data, staff is not recommending additional restrictions or enforcement measures at this time,” Ford said.

“Should conditions and staff’s recommendations change, Wake County is prepared to quickly pivot in our response,” Ford continued. “Wake County has aggressively led on preparedness and response to COVID-19 since the first confirmed positive case occurred here in early March, and we will continue to do so.”

If Gov. Roy Cooper wants to use his authority to issue county-specific orders that include Wake, the county would implement them immediately, Ford said.

The News & Observer asked the Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday if they have arrested or cited anyone for COVID-19 rules violations and will update this story when they provide that information.

New COVID-19 cases surge in North Carolina

DHHS reported 2,400 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina on Thursday, bringing the total to 252,992 statewide.

The updated total comes as the state has seen a new surge in cases, regularly topping 2,000 a day like during peak periods of infection over the summer.

On Wednesday, Cooper extended Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until Nov. 13.

The extension continues to limit gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors and to require face coverings in public places where physical distancing is not possible.

It lets bars operate outdoors at 30% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and movie theaters and other entertainment and conference venues to operate at 30% capacity. It extends an 11 p.m. ban on alcohol sales in bars, restaurants and breweries.

Neither Durham nor Orange County received DHHS letters, but Johnston and Alamance counties did. Wake has the state’s largest population so its numbers rank among the highest statewide, but another threshold for the DHHS notice is having 50 cases per 10,000 residents.

DHHS reported some more positive news Thursday in its daily cornoavirus report.

The rate of positive COVID-19 test results fell to 5.9%, down from 7.4% Wednesday. State health officials have long considered 5% their target.

Also, hospital cases fell slightly after a steady rise in recent weeks. With 97% reporting statewide, hospitalizations stood at 1,205 statewide, down 14 from Wednesday.