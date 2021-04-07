‘Someone I loved so much.’ Group gathers to seek justice for woman killed in Raleigh

About 50 mostly college-age people gathered on Hillsborough Street on Tuesday night to remember and seek justice for Christina Maria Matos, the 20-year-old woman found dead in her apartment over the weekend.

They held pink heart-shaped balloons and silver alphabet-shaped balloons that spelled out “queen” outside the Signature 1505 apartments where Matos lived. Candles and flowers surrounded her photo.

“What happened to her, it can happen to anybody” said her mother, Yolanda Matos.

Everyone then released their balloons, and they floated up into the night sky.

The Clayton High School graduate was found dead in the second-floor apartment she shared with two roommates, near the N.C. State University campus, after the Raleigh Police Department followed up on a welfare call Sunday night.

Her family said police have not told them how she died.

“On Sunday, it is Holy Week and the police come tell me your daughter’s missing. What?” Yolanda Matos said in an interview Tuesday night.

“Something happened to Christina, something (could) happen to another one, you never know,” she said.

Police released the 911 call that reported Matos missing. “I have a concern about a missing person,” the 911 caller said. “I was really curious if her family called in about it. I have her address, I know where she was last seen. It was on Friday.”

Matos’ birthday was on Friday. One of her friends threw a party for her Thursday night that lasted into Friday morning.

A day later, after her family in Clayton did not hear from the usually-responsive texter, they drove to Raleigh. When she still didn’t respond, they called the police.

Matos’ older brother, Abraham Matos, 22, said he lost track of how long they had been waiting at the apartment.

“She is someone I loved so, so much. And I know from experience that she had the biggest heart that I know of,” said Abraham Matos.

Matos was a former server at Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill, according to the bar’s Facebook page. Matos’ father Gerardo Mato said his daughter worked as a waitress at Mango’s Nightclub.

“She was working two jobs,” her brother said. ”She made sure to pay all her bills and she liked to gift herself for the hard work she’d done.”

Matos loved tattoos that had a deeper meaning. She had one for the place she was born, New York, and had others for good faith in life.

“She made me proud,” Abraham Matos said. “She turned her life around and did so much good and she was starting to become one of the most successful people in the family.”

‘She was my princess’

Matos took classes at Wake Tech in the fall, but was not enrolled in the spring semester, a school spokesperson told The News & Observer. What most shocked her family was that she lived in a safe neighborhood where other students live.

“I don’t want to see anyone the age of my daughter to be killed like Christina,” said her father.

Gerardo Matos said he taught his daughter how to survive and how to fight in life. She had a very busy schedule, and was responsible, he said.

“Every teenager is fighting for their future,” he said. “But she was my princess.”

Christina Matos was very close to her family and would always answer the phone if someone called, Gerardo Matos said. But this time, she didn’t.

The last message from him that he knows she saw wished her a happy birthday. She responded, “Thank you” with a white heart emoji at the end.

“I want justice,” Gerardo Matos said. “I want to know who killed my daughter.”