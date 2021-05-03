Wake County

‘The good news is the worst didn’t happen.’ Here’s Wake County’s proposed budget

Patients line up their cars to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a Wake County mass vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Patients line up their cars to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a Wake County mass vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

This time last year, Wake County was expecting the worst.

North Carolina was just two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wake County approved a slashed budget that cut dozens of positions.

Now, Wake County Manager David Ellis is taking a more hopeful approach.

“The good news is the worst didn’t happen. COVID-19 didn’t reduce our revenues as we feared it would,” Ellis said Monday night.

“Home sales are still going like gangbusters, the demand for inspections and permits is up and people are making good use of online and curbside shopping, keeping our sales tax revenue strong,” he told the county commissioners during a virtual meeting Monday night.

Wake County’s $1.56 billion recommended budget proposes the same tax rate as this year: 60 cents per $100 valuation.

The owner of a house with an appraised tax value of $350,000 would pay $2,100 in county property tax.

What’s next: A virtual public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 17 and budget work sessions are planned for May 10 and May 24. The Wake County commissioners will likely vote on the budget at 5 p.m. June 7. People can comment on the budget virtually by visiting wakegov.com/budget.

This is a developing news story will be updated Monday evening as more information becomes available.

