Orange County search warrant reveals how a woman was killed at her Hurdle Mills home

Roxboro man accused of killing woman despite restraining order The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Wade Parnell of Roxboro with murdering Anne Kirkpatrick, at her Hurdle Mills, NC yard. She had domestic violence protection orders against him and her husband. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Wade Parnell of Roxboro with murdering Anne Kirkpatrick, at her Hurdle Mills, NC yard. She had domestic violence protection orders against him and her husband.

A search warrant released Thursday says a northern Orange County woman was stabbed and shot before being found dead Sept. 8 in the yard of her rural home.

Timothy Wade Parnell, 58, is charged with murder in Anne Kirkpatrick’s death. An off-duty deputy found the 46-year-old woman’s body at 2509 Brown Road in Hurdle Mills around 1:27 p.m. Sept. 8, Orange County Sheriff’s officials have said.

Parnell also faces three counts of violating a domestic violence protective order: two for being at Kirkpatrick’s home and one for contacting her by phone. The alleged violations took place Sept. 7 and 8.

According to the warrant, the front door of Kirkpatrick’s home was open when deputies arrived, and the front screen door was cracked open by a mop handle, the warrant says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kirkpatrick, who was lying on her back, had a 3- to 4-inch cut along her right forearm and wrist, the warrant states. Blood on her chest had dried, and her body had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Investigators initially thought Kirkpatrick only had been stabbed, but the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner discovered prior to an autopsy that she also had been shot twice, the warrant states.

During the investigation, Orange County Investigator Keith Goodwin also contacted Google Inc. to search for accounts and devices, including cell phones, that might have been near the home between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 8, the warrant states.

Kirkpatrick had two active protective orders at the time of her death, including one that required Parnell to stay at least 1,000 feet away from her, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The order says that on July 17, Parnell allegedly got angry when he thought Kirkpatrick had looked at another man in a restaurant, sheriff’s officials said.

“After they left the restaurant, he grabbed her by the wrist and neck, frightening her enough that she jumped out of the vehicle and got into a stranger’s vehicle to escape,” the release stated.

The other protective order was against her husband, with whom she was separated, they said.

Although the warrant notes a passer-by told deputies a car similar to the one belonging to Kirkpatrick’s ex-husband left the area around the time she was found, investigators have ruled him out as a suspect, sheriff’s officials said. It was determined that he could not have been near the crime scene that day, they said.

Parnell is being held without bail in the Orange County jail. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Staff writer Trent Brown contributed to this report.