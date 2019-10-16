Police investigating threat written on bathroom wall at Apex Friendship High

SHARE COPY LINK

A threat written on a bathroom wall at Apex Friendship High School warning students not to come to school “next Friday” is believed to be a hoax, the principal said.

But law enforcement and Wake County school security are treating the threat seriously, Apex Friendship principal Matt Wight said Wednesday.

In a message sent to families, Wight said they discovered the threat on the wall of a girls’ restroom Wednesday morning.

“As soon as we were made aware of this message, we contacted the WCPSS Security Department and law enforcement,” Wight said. “They are both investigating to help us evaluate the credibility of the threat.

“While this appears to be a hoax threat, we are continuing to investigate to determine the parties responsible for making it. As with all threats, we will ask law enforcement and the courts to prosecute those responsible for committing this crime.”

The Apex Friendship threat comes a day after Northern High School in Durham was put on lockdown following a report of a man entering the school with a gun. It was a Junior ROTC student carrying a plastic replica for a drill.

Threats have soared since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February 2018.

At an August 2018 news conference, the FBI, Wake County law enforcement agencies and school officials warned that people who make hoax threats against schools will be arrested and prosecuted.

Amid the continuing school safety fears, the Wake County school system hired a group to conduct security audits of all of the district’s schools.

