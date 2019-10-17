Apex Friendship High students stay home due to threat. Extra security is at school.

Some Apex Friendship High School students are staying home and others attending under heightened security Thursday after a threat of violence made against the school.

A threat found Wednesday on a restroom wall warned students not to come to school “next Friday,” the principal said.

In a message Wednesday night, principal Matt Wight told parents that Thursday and Friday would continue to be regular school days but students who stay home on those days would receive “excused absences.”

Wight said students who are absent will be able to make up missed school work. Attendance figures for Thursday were requested by The News & Observer but were not immediately available.

Amid all the absences, Wight sent an update to families on Thursday telling them that students who are absent may participate in after-school activities, including athletics.

In the meantime, Wight said Wake County school security and the Apex Police Department are continuing to investigate the threat and that “we will have additional security presence on campus until the situation is resolved.”

“Please be assured that we are taking this threat seriously and are utilizing all of our resources to keep our school safe and address this issue in a thorough way,” Wight said in the message.

In an update Thursday, Wight told parents that a second threatening message appeared on social media that morning. But he said it has been confirmed that the threat concerned another Wake County high school and not Apex Friendship. He did not name the other school.

The Apex Friendship threat comes after Northern High School in Durham was put on lockdown Tuesday following a report of a man entering the school with a gun. It was a Junior ROTC student carrying a plastic replica for a drill.

Threats have soared since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018.

At an August 2018 news conference, the FBI, Wake County law enforcement agencies and school officials warned that people who make hoax threats against schools will be arrested and prosecuted.

In an earlier message Wednesday, Wight said the school would ask law enforcement and the courts to prosecute those responsible for making the threat against the school’s students.

Amid the continuing school safety fears, the Wake County school system hired a group to conduct security audits of all of the district’s schools.

