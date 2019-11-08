Crash involving 4 vehicles kills 1, injures 2 on Hammond Road, Raleigh police say

A crash on Hammond Road killed one person and injured two others in a wreck involving four cars Thursday morning, Raleigh Police said.

The crash closed down Hammond Road in both directions close to Rush Street.

Two cars collided with one, ending up in the woodline and catching fire, The News & Observer’s media partner, ABC11 reported.

Raleigh police identified the driver who died as Pedro Javier Petatan Domniguez, the station said.

Two other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Raleigh police said, according to ABC11.

Petatan Dominguez crossed the center median in his car into oncoming traffic, police said, and collided head on with one of the vehicles. Another car struck the second car as debris from the crash hit a fourth car, the police said.

All four vehicles were damaged, ABC11 reported.

This is the fourth death caused by a vehicle in the Triangle this week. There were two pedestrian fatalities in Durham and another one in Raleigh.