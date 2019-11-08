More gun violence threats found at Cedar Ridge High School in Orange County

Security at Cedar Ridge High School will be increased next week after two threats of violence against the school were found this week, the Orange County Schools said Friday.

The threats follow the arrest of a student last month who authorities said had threatened to commit an act of violence at the school.

The latest threat was written on the floor of the school’s gymnasium by someone who said he or she would engage in gun violence on Nov. 14, the district said in a news release. A student reported it Thursday.

It was the second threat at Cedar Ridge High this week. Another was written in a bathroom stall Monday, according to the release.

Last month, senior Dylan George, 18, of Mebane was accused of communicating a threat by text and was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the release said. A conviction carries up to 3 years and 3 months in prison. George spent a week in jail and is now under the supervision of the Pretrial Release Program, it said.

Cedar Ridge was put on a “soft lockdown” Thursday so the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and school staff members could investigate. A soft lockdown prohibits students from being on school property without an escort.

“Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release. “We must assess each threat with consistency and diligence while keeping the protection of the school community as our top priority.”

Superintendent Monique Felder said the district will work with law enforcement “to help students understand the consequences of school threats, while also ensuring our families and students know about the social, emotional and mental health support systems we have in place.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who made the threat. Students with information are being asked to get in touch with school resource officers Cpls. Jon Daniel or Jason Wagneror or to ask teachers and administrators to help them do so.

