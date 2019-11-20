Police find blood, search woods in Virginia for missing Holly Springs woman

Investigators searching for a missing Holly Springs woman recently found traces of her blood and took soil samples from and searched the woods around her ex-boyfriend’s parents’ house, newly released warrants state.

Monica Moynan, 23, was last reported seen by people other than her ex-boyfriend in April and is presumed dead because of how much time has passed, police have said.

Investigators are treating her ex-boyfriend, Brian Sluss, 43, as a “person of interest,” or someone who may have information about her disappearance, according to Holly Springs spokesman Mark Andrews.

Sluss has not been charged in the case.

Investigators found Moynan’s blood between cracks in kitchen tiles where there were “signs of cleanup,” the newly released warrants state. The warrants don’t say whose kitchen it was, but Andrews said it was not in the parents’ house in Virginia.

A neighbor also said she saw Sluss taking out three “big black trashbags“ around 2 or 3 a.m., around the time that normal activity from Moynan’s phone had stopped, the warrants state.

Moynan had an on-and-off relationship with Sluss for about five years and they had two children together, ages 3 and 1, according to the warrants. Police said in October that she may have been pregnant when she disappeared. She had previously filed a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, saying he had been “choking her to the point in which she thought she was going to die,” the warrants say.

Moynan was not reported missing until mid-July when her property manager and mother realized they had not heard her voice since April, The News & Observer has reported.

Conflicting statements

According to previous warrants, Sluss had Moynan’s phone and texted her friends and family pretending to be her. Her mother received a text from Moynan’s phone referring to the couple’s children as “the ladies,” which is what Sluss called them.

Moynan’s boss and several friends felt the messages they were receiving from her account and phone were out of character, the warrants say. Some Facebook messages asked Moynan’s female friends for threesomes.

Sluss told investigators he had texted Moynan’s friends and family pretending to be her because he didn’t know how to tell them she had become addicted to heroin and disappeared, the warrants state. He later said she was not addicted and was depressed. He also admitted using her social media accounts, according to the warrants.

The warrants say he gave four conflicting statements to police about Moynan’s disappearance.

Ex-wife questioned

Warrants also indicate police believed Sluss’s ex-wife might have information because the couple have been in touch throughout the investigation, The N&O previously reported.

She called the manager of Moynan’s apartment pretending to be her, according to the warrants, The property manager also received messages from a different email address that had Moynan’s name, the warrants say.

The ex-wife also told investigators she had a copy of a driver’s license belonging to Moynan, as well as several photos she had copied from a laptop given to her by Sluss, according to the warrants.

Sluss’s parents told police that his ex-wife cared for him and tried to get back with him after he and Moynan broke up, the warrants state.