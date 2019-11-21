Snapchat gun-threat hoax at Carrboro High leads to marijuana arrest of student’s father

Law enforcement officers responded to what they believed was a threat of school violence on social media at Carrboro High School on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

A student reported seeing a Snapchat post depicting another student holding a handgun with “language indicating students who attended school on Thursday were all in danger,” a news release stated.

An investigation found the student who posted the image had done so without threatening language and that another student had then saved the photo, added the threatening language and included the name of the person.

Authorities are not naming the students because of their age.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

During the investigation, Carrboro police and sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant to search the student’s home and found a handgun and 17 jars containing a total of 380 grams of marijuana, the release stated.

The student’s father, Orontes Rogers, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

“Social media is a powerful tool for connecting people, but it is also a dangerous tool when used inappropriately, which is certainly what happened here today,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release. “And the father’s failure to properly secure the weapon led to these events.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be brought against the student who edited the photo.

Rogers is being held in Orange County Jail on $30,000 bail and will have his first court appearance Friday.

Thursday’s incident was one of at least two possible school threats in the Triangle this week.

In a message Thursday to families, Principal Barry Richburg of Davis Drive Middle School said Wake County school system security and Cary police had contacted a student Wednesday night after an alleged threat against the school spread to social media.

“We have some additional work to do this morning on the investigation, but please be assured — all appropriate disciplinary actions will occur,” he said.

Staff writer Keung Hui contributed to this story.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.