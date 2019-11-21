Disciplinary action promised against Wake student who threatened middle school

A Wake County middle school is telling families that disciplinary action will be taken against a student whose threat of school violence sparked fears Wednesday night on social media.

In a message sent Thursday morning to families, Davis Drive Middle Principal Barry Richburg said students began sharing information about an alleged threat against the school that eventually spread to social media. Richburg said Wake County school system security and Cary Police were immediately notified Wednesday night.

“Law enforcement quickly located and visited the student responsible last night,” Richburg said in the message. “We have some additional work to do this morning on the investigation, but please be assured — all appropriate disciplinary actions will occur.”

Some parents had complained on social media about not getting information soon enough from the school about the threat. Richburg said the school answered emails and calls throughout the night but wanted to make sure it had all the information before sharing any updates with the public.

Richburg told families that Davis Drive intends to have “a normal day of teaching and learning.” But he said additional law enforcement and school district security will be on campus Thursday.

Richburg reminded students and parents to report any suspicious activity, including information about hoax threats, to school administration or to the district’s anonymous tip line, 919-856-1911.

Threats have soared since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. For instance, a threat found on a bathroom wall at Apex Friendship High School in October caused many students to stay home from school.

At an August 2018 news conference, the FBI, Wake County law enforcement agencies and school officials warned that people who make hoax threats against schools will be arrested and prosecuted.