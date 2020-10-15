Durham police looking for damaged Chevy pickup in hit-and-run accident that killed teen

Durham police ivestigators are trying to locate a gold 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with North Carolina license EMJ-6403. Durham Police Department

Durham police are looking for a gold, Chevy pickup in a hit-and-run accident they now say killed a teen last weekend on University Drive.

Officers found Timothy Frink, 19, of Durham lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 4100 block of University Drive on Saturday night. He was initially pronounced dead of unknown injuries at the scene.

Police moved the case from the Homicide Unit to the Traffic and Crash Team after determining Frink had been fatally struck by a vehicle, likely around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release Wednesday night.

Investigators are trying to find a gold 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with North Carolina license EMJ-6403, the release stated. There may be damage to the front end and windshield, the release stated.

Investigators are also trying to find the driver of a white car who may have witnessed the collision.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.