Durham police investigate fatal shooting of 19-year-old outside apartment building

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 300 block of Junction Road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found Malik Rashaun Johnson lying outside an apartment building, a release from the Durham Police Department stated.

Johnson had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second teen’s death being investigated this week.

Police found Timothy Frink, 19, dead Monday when they responded to an Emergency Medical Services problem in the 4100 block of University Drive, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

His death, initially attributed to unknown causes, was later determined to have been caused by a hit-and-run accident, according to police. No one has been charged in that case.

As of Oct. 3, there had been 23 homicides reported in Durham. At the same point last year, there were 31 homicides.

This year however, has seen a significant increase in the number of aggravated assaults involving firearms. There had been 421 as of Oct. 3, compared to 286 last year and 219 in 2018.

No charges have been filed in Johnson’s death.

