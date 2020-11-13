Woman dies after overnight shooting in Raleigh, the city’s 2nd homicide in 2 days

A woman shot early Friday died from her injuries, the city’s second homicide victim in two days.

Police officers responding to a call found Maya Elaine Rogers, 25, shot on Atlantic Springs Road around 12:53 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

She was taken to WakeMed, where she died.

On Thursday, police said one of two men shot the previous afternoon had died.

Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 24, was fatally shot on Poole Road around 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A second man, Timothy Aaron Jordan, 18, sustained a non-life-threatening wound, the release stated.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in either shooting.

Shootings up in Raleigh this year

As of Oct. 2, there had been 22 homicides in Raleigh, two more than by the same time last year, police spokesperson Donna-maria Harris wrote in an email.

Through September, 73 people had been non-fatally shot this year in Raleigh, according to data from the Police Department. That was up from 65 non-fatal shootings by the same time last year.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Police Department asks anyone with information in these cases to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.