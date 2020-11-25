Police identify man found fatally shot in home near downtown Durham

Police on Wednesday released the name of a man found fatally shot this week in a home near Fayetteville Street south of downtown Durham.

Trayvion Lamar Amerson, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were responding to reported gunshots in the 1200 block of Dawkins Street on Tuesday afternoon when they found him.

They have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Number of people shot in Durham up 72%

As of Nov. 7, a total of 274 people had been shot in Durham this year, according to statistics police provided upon a public information request from The N&O. Twenty-four of those people were killed.

The number of people shot was up nearly 72% over the same time last year when 159 people had been shot in the Bull City.

While shootings were up, the number of people killed this year was down.

As of Nov. 7, there had been 24 fatal shootings in Durham, compared to 29 by the same time last year.

